Viral video: Man makes funny mask with 'food packet' amid COVID spike; internet in splits
A video is going viral showing a man wearing a unique mask which also helps him eat food at the same time
At a time when COVID cases have registered a sudden spike in China and further led to a change in the COVID graph of several countries. As a result of this, several countries have again started imposing certain restrictions on people and at airports. People are also advised to start wearing masks in crowded places to avoid getting infected and prevent the transmission of cases. Amid all this, a light-hearted video has started making rounds on the internet and has left social media users in splits. The video shows a man wearing a unique yet funny face mask as he sits at a restaurant enjoying his food.
Shared on Twitter by a user named Anil Kumar, the video shows a man sitting at a restaurant having his food. However, what caught our attention was the mask that the man was wearing. The mask, which looks like a bird’s beak, was seemingly made out of a paper food packet. It was made in such a style that the man could also open his mouth to put food inside and then close it when done. The mask was attached with threads that were tied to the man’s ears.
Watch:
New Variant .. New Mask…New Year…😷😷😷😂😂#CoronavirusUpdates #CoronaVariantBF7 pic.twitter.com/Y8h44i69Gq
— Anil Kumar (@anilontwiitter) December 23, 2022
While the unique idea was definitely out of the box, it also looks hilarious and is enough to tickle your funny bones.
The video has been widely shared and also grabbed the attention of many. Users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.
Covid situation in China
After reporting the first outbreak of COVID-19 infections in late 2019, it seems China has again started facing the same kind of situation as the country has recently reported a whopping number of 37 million cases in a single day on 20 December 2022.
Speaking of which, as infections continue to rise, the number of fatalities is also rising at an alarming rate. The medical infrastructure is getting hugely impacted due to unprecedented pressure.
