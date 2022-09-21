Little kids are known to be fearless of things in comparison to adults, who try to refrain from things and are careful about every other activity. Starting from playing with animals to carrying out a few unusual stunts at play or at home, small kids act more bravely, remaining unconscious of the dangers that their acts can pose. This was proved in an incident that was recently witnessed at an animal park when a 3-year-old child tried to hug an ostrich while feeding it. Ostriches which are known for their violent behaviour if disturbed or annoyed, however, failed to scare the little girl who grabbed its neck and tried to hug it from her car. A video of the same has been shared on social media by a handle named, Now This, where the girl can be seen seated in a vehicle as she went to the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo with her family.

Watch the video:

3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN 😅 ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.’ pic.twitter.com/wdnOT7nxPt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2022



In the 30-second video, the girl can be seen feeding the birds with food in her hand following which she forcefully grabs the neck of one of them and tries to hug it, while the ostrich tries to refrain from the same as it was just interested in the food. Her parents, who were quite surprised by the girl’s brave move, also recorded a video of the same.

Speaking on the same, Tabatha Lynn Collins, the mother of the three-year-old girl Emma Grace Camp, said that her daughter is quite fond of animals and they are regular visitors to the park.

“We are all scared of ostriches but not her. She keeps saying that she wanted to hug the hungry bird and she did, leaving us all stunned”, she added.

Social media divided over the girl’s move during the safari ride

The now-viral video has so far garnered over 32k views and around 154 likes. It has also invited divided reactions on the internet as many went on to criticise the parents for not stopping their daughter from manhandling the bird, while some also cracked jokes on the same.

Check reactions:

That's so irresponsible. And they're laughing. 🤦 — Goulaff 😋 (@Goulaff) September 21, 2022

Yeah that’s a Tennessee haircut fo sho — JSternburg☀️ (@JSternburgProd) September 21, 2022

Her hair…reminds me of Grandma Death. pic.twitter.com/LtjMos4e23 — Ripcord (@Ripcord1988) September 21, 2022

I get it was probably funny and unexpected in the moment, but I hope they teach her to respect animals and their boundaries in the future! ♥️ — Bee 🐝 (@BeeStager) September 21, 2022

That's when a responsible parent would close the window and drive away from that big bird.

of course a 3 year old wasn't scared of the ostrich but the parents should know it's dangerous to leave a 3 year old having close contact with ostrich! — Astha 圆🇨🇦 (@LaoshiChu) September 21, 2022

Emma's hair looks just like an ostrich! Three peas in a pod! — Stephen Inoue (@Riptide360) September 21, 2022

The zoo shouldn't allow this. The parents shouldn't have allowed this. These are unpredictable wild animals. Little girl lucky this time. But learned a terrible lesson. — Owl the Gnus…. (@clandersen) September 21, 2022



Notably, the safari park’s website specifies that resident ostriches and emus are not aggressive and are safe as they simply look for food from visitors.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.