Viral video: Large snake creeps in as unaware mother, child take rest in hammock

One of the deadliest and creepiest reptiles alive on the planet are snakes and are feared by all including humans as well as several small-sized animals. While usually dangerous and poisonous snakes are found in the wild and low-lying areas, there are also instances of snakes invading the human population and entering their houses in search of shelter or food. With that said, a video of a massive snake entering a house without alerting its occupants has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a woman and her child remaining unaware of the snake’s arrival while the reptile slowly slithers close to them.

The spine-chilling video has surfaced several times on the internet and no doubt it goes viral every time. It will definitely unnerve viewers.

As the video plays, you can see the large snake entering through the door as it moves toward the mother and the baby lying in a hammock. On the other hand, the woman who is completely unaware of the unwanted guest remains busy with her activities. There is also a moment when the woman gets down from the hammock and sits on the floor but still fails to notice it.

It is only when the snake reaches closer that the woman sees it and gets terrified. Acting immediately, she picks up her baby and runs away. The moment indeed scared the hell out of her.

Shared on Instagram by a page named ‘Snakes Video’ on 9 November 2022, the video has gone viral and grabbed the attention of many. Many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “I really thought the caption meant how long would it take you to notice you were sleeping on your baby”, while another one commented, “realised it on my 2nd watch. that’s terrifying!!!!!!!!!”

“I think I saw the video 10 times to notice the snake. I was so concentrating on the baby what was happening to the baby was he breathing. I would die immediately,” a third user wrote.

