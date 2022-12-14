Christmas is around the corner and you can feel the festive spirit in the air. With that said, people are also gearing up for the holiday festivities and the sparkly nights with celebrations to commence. New York City has also been decked up for one of the biggest festivals of the year and we can easily spot the streets and roads being decorated with lights and decorations. When the time is for Santa Claus to arrive and shower people with gifts, this time we could spot the ‘Grinch’ in a festive mood. A video has started making rounds on the internet when a man dressed as Grinch wears a Santa Claus suit and makes a grand entry on the streets of New York.

Notably, Grinch is a famous fictional character who is known for being mean and for loathing the entire Christmas season. However, this time the Grinch seems to have a change of heart as he was seen in a festive vigour.

The video of the same was shared by Now This News on Instagram showing the man in his Grinch look with a Santa Claus outfit. Though instead of a sleigh, he was seen sitting inside a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle. The caption on the post read, “If I can’t find a reindeer, I’ll make one instead’. The Grinch and his reindeer, or in this case a Polaris Slingshot, are delivering the Christmas spirit in NYC.”

Watch:

While the man clapped his hands to cheer up the mood, people around him watched him in awe. Many also took recorded videos of the same.

As soon as the video went viral, many people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Whoever this is…you’re a national treasure”, while another commented, “He is doing the Grinch’s work with that song.”

“I love it but he’s too cheerful to be the grinch. Lol”, a third user wrote.

