One of the most difficult jobs in the world can be managing traffic on the roads. Provided with the task of directing both traffic and pedestrians, and further preventing any mishaps, traffic police officers indeed carry out a challenging duty. While the job requires huge patience and alertness, one can also make their work look fun and enjoy it to the fullest. One such thing was recently witnessed in a viral video where a traffic cop can be seen managing the vehicles in a unique manner while showing off his flexible moves.

The video was shared by a Twitter handle named Buitengebieden on Wednesday. As we can see in the video, the traffic cop stands in the middle of a narrow point on the road, gesturing to the pedestrians and then to the vehicles at the same time. However, it is his lively and jolly antics that catch one’s attention. The cop can be seen jumping and swerving from one side to another while making way for the cars.

The video with the caption, “He just loves his job…” is already winning hearts.

Watch it here:

He just loves his job.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dYHmtFk8vO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 15, 2022

While the location of the clip is not yet known, many in the comment section claimed that the footage is from a city in Japan. One wrote, “It’s nice to see someone taking so much pride in his job, and he made it fun!”, while another commented, “He just loves to play with his lightsaber.”

A third user wrote, “It might be a good thing to have more interesting people in the world.”

Check some comments:

It’s nice to see someone taking so much pride in his job, and he made it fun! — SylviaSue 🍊Anti✝️Socialism🇺🇸 (@SylviaSueLynn) November 15, 2022

God, that’s adorable! ❤️ It’s always wonderful to see someone that actually loves their job. — Rakamon (@DadGoneDigital) November 16, 2022

“So we are experimenting with giving Molly to traffic patrol officers, our results slightly surprising but also show promise” 😂😂 — Sara🌍Sagrado (@Sagrado_Rants) November 15, 2022

In a world where you can be anything, be a @buitengebieden — DCL (@LombardozziDena) November 15, 2022

For many years, Pittsburgh had a traffic policeman who made a bunch of wild gestures as he directed traffic. Once he was featured on an old tv series called Candid Camera. He was a tourist attraction too; visitors would stand on the corner & watch him work. I miss him. — Paula Sc- 🇺🇦 (@pjs0210) November 15, 2022

I seem to have seen something similar while visiting Japan. Weird to us but probably pretty normal to the Japanese? Anyone reading who can confirm? — Claudia 🏁🇩🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Iongerm) November 15, 2022



Notably, the video came days after another similar video surfaced on the internet where a traffic cop was seen maneuvering traffic in a unique manner. The incident was from Uttarakhand where the cop made use of his dancing skills and whistles to gesture to all the vehicles.

