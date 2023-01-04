Viral video: Chinese man wears 'plastic tent' to work amid COVID-19 spike

In the wake of a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases due to reckless reopening without proper planning, China is now facing a chaotic situation that has not only claimed several lives but is also taking a toll on businesses and the economy. With workers facing fears of yet another shutdown and also risks of getting infected, many have resorted to adopting different tricks to shield themselves from the virus. Speaking of which, a video has recently gone viral which shows a man travelling to work while wearing a full-body mask to protect himself from the transmission of the deadly virus.

Shared on Twitter by South China Morning Post, the video shows the man and his makeshift isolation tent which has been created with the help of an umbrella sun hat and a large transparent plastic sheet attached to it. While we can spot a glove hanging on the exterior of the tent for the man to use his hands, there is also a notice attached to it which reads, “A recovered COVID-19 patient passing by.”

Watch:

This man has a way to shield himself from getting Covid, quite literally… by wearing a homemade “tent”. pic.twitter.com/isY7qPvPsh — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) January 2, 2023



According to the video, the man who recently recovered from COVID-19 made this gear to protect himself as all his co-workers were still ill. In the meantime, as soon as the video went viral, many shared their reactions and lauded the man for his alertness and efforts. The video has been shared widely.

People in the comment section added multiple reactions. A user wrote, “Only in china…lol”, while another person wrote, “It must be quite annoying if he gets a couple of aggressive flies inside.”

Notably, this is not the first time when such a thing is being witnessed in China. Earlier, a couple was also spotted wearing a full-body plastic cover while shopping in the market. Made with an umbrella, the couple walked together in the market and made sure that there was a protective barrier between them and the crowd.

