Viral video: Cheetah jumps into tourist car while man watches upon in shock

There are several incidents of tourists having close brushes with wild animals during safari rides inside the forest areas. While in some incidents, animals like tigers, lions, and elephants come close to tourist vehicles, some videos also show animals entering the vehicles, thus leaving the people in a state of shock and fear. With that said, every now and then, videos of wild cheetahs entering safari vehicles continue surfacing on the internet. One such video has again surfaced on the internet where a cheetah can be seen giving some an ultimate experience to the safari-goers as it gets inside the vehicle.

The incident took place recently during a safari ride in Tanzania where a cheetah entered a tourist vehicle, while a man visible in the video remained seated without any movement.

As we see in the video shared by a user named Tansu Yegen on Twitter, it shows a man identified as Britton Hayes who was seated in the front seat of the vehicle, while a cheetah clambered inside the vehicle and started looking around. Besides this, another cheetah also hopped onto the bonnet of the vehicle.

On one hand, while the animal can be seen sniffing the inside of the car and clawing and nibbling an empty seat, the man was seen keeping his breathing slow and remaining calm as he avoids making any movement or eye contact with the animal.

Watch:

A man on safari in Tanzania starts recording without any movement what is happenning pic.twitter.com/AwVB0JUKUZ — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 11, 2022



As soon as the video was shared, many users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also appreciated the patience that the tourist maintained in the video. One user wrote, “Cheetahs are the most docile of all the big cats. They don’t attack humans”, while another one commented, “Leopard smells & licks the leather and investigates if there is a juicy steak UNDER the cowhide.”

“What courage! In his place I’d have trembled like a tree leaf,” a third user wrote.

Notably, no one was harmed in the incident as the cats left the vehicle after some time.

It is not the first time that such a video has popped up on the internet. Another video recently surfaced where a cheetah pounced on the front of a tourist vehicle. Taking the opportunity, a man inside the vehicle also clicked a selfie with the animal.

