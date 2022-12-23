It is not every day that you see your dearest car getting towed away for illegal parking or for some other reason. Though it is definitely the worst experience whether it is your fault or not. Speaking of which, it usually takes quite a few minutes and sometimes also an hour to tow a car away from its parking area. However, a video making rounds on the internet shows how a car was quickly towed away in just 60 seconds. Yes, we are not joking. Recorded in an unidentified place, a towing vehicle takes hardly 60 seconds to reach a place and tow the illegally-parked car away from there.

Shared on Twitter by a handle named ‘Fascinating’, the 58-second video shows a towing vehicle pulling up next to a parked car. As soon as the vehicle places itself right next to the car, its forks slide out and clamp the wheels to quickly raise the car above the truck’s chassis.

Immediately after that, the truck lifts the car and then drives away.

Watch:

Towing a car in 60 seconds.pic.twitter.com/WQU6WUVk2J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 22, 2022



The entire process took around 58 seconds and it is obviously not enough for you to realise the situation and act upon it. The video also had a caption that reads, “Towing a car in 60 seconds.”

Many also took to the comment section and shared mixed reactions. A user wrote, “But how do they make sure the car doesn’t fall off the side?? They didn’t strap it in!”, while another person wrote, “The metal bars not only move the car onto the truck but also can prevent it from rolling forward or backward. The tires themselves prevent side movements. Still, the truck shouldn’t drive fast through curves.”

“That’s a cool machine, but in the US they hook and book in less than half the time,” a user wrote.

Check some more reactions:

But how do they make sure the car doesn’t fall off the side?? They didn’t strap it in! — joce (@whatsjocelyn) December 22, 2022

Not even going to strap it down or anything. — atradingfellow (@atradingfellow) December 22, 2022

If I could get my hands on this truck, crime would be so much easier….. — Rat boiiii 🐀 (@MgamingM) December 22, 2022

Is this safe? I think the car should be securely strapped, clamped or something so it doesn’t fall… Super cool though 👌 — I’m Premium (@Meaner_escobar) December 22, 2022

You mean mini heart attack in 60 seconds😅😅 — Maha (@maharafique98) December 22, 2022



So far, the video has grabbed over 1 million views and also a huge number of likes and comments.

