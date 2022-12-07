Meteor showers are quite a common phenomenon in several parts of the world with people often witnessing spectacular fireballs lighting up the sky, especially during nighttime. One such instance was recently witnessed in the northeastern part of the US. A large and bright meteor was witnessed speeding its way in the night sky in the Pittsburgh-northeastern Ohio region of the US. This was recorded by several doorbell cameras across the region and has left a lot of people amazed. Besides this, similar phenomena were reported in other US states including Michigan, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, and South and North Carolina.

As per the American Meteor Society (AMS), similar sightings were reported in Canada’s Ontario province. Shared by Now This News on its Instagram handle, the video shows how a large fireball pops up in the sky and moves fast before going out of sight.

As noted by the Instagram page, several people in the neighbourhood reported witnessing the sighting on the night of 1 December 2022. A resident while posting the video wrote, “Space is fake but I saw a fireball in the sky tonight!”, while another person tweeted, “Some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera.”

Meanwhile, as soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Some also joked over the sighting stating that it was an alien.

While a user wrote, “That’s the symbiote arriving”, another user added, “It’s Santa.”

“And no one told us it was coming to look out cuz we will be able to see it ?? Aliens do exist”, a third user wrote.

So far, the post has been viewed thousands of times and has also grabbed over 7,000 likes. Besides, many residents from the affected regions also shared their experiences on Twitter.

