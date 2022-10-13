Viral video: Big brother trims his hair in solidarity with sister battling cancer

Undeniably, the internet possesses the power of pulling all sorts of emotions off you. Carrying a plethora of content, social media can make you feel inspired, happy, emotional, motivated, or all at once. With that being said, we must warn you that you must your tissues handy because this time you are in for an emotional ride. In a beautiful yet rare incident, an elder brother shaved his head off in solidarity with his sister, who is battling cancer. If you are already teary-eyed then you aren’t alone in this and wait till you watch the video. The incident came to limelight after a Twitter page dedicated to only good news shared the video of the entire scenario, leaving the internet emotional.

While sharing the video, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “No one fights alone: Brother shaves his head in solidarity with sister who is fighting cancer.” The video opens by showing a teenage girl sitting on a chair, while his elder brother, standing behind her, is shaving her head, with the trimmer. Just after a few seconds, the brother calls her name and the moment girl turns behind, he runs that trimmer on his own head. Witnessing this, the girl breaks down and hugs her brother. The boy, smiling with tears in his eyes, continues trimming his hair. After this the two switch places. The girl in tears can be seen standing up from her chair and taking the trimmer from her brother’s hand to help him do the rest of the part.

NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Brother shaves his head in solidarity with sister who is fighting cancer. 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ExX69N3P1a — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) October 13, 2022

Although the language in the video is unknown, the girl while crying wipes her tears and says something which made the brother and the person holding the camera laugh. Now, the video, which was posted early on 13 October, has honestly left the internet with puffy eyes. As soon as the video was posted it started making rounds on the internet, with several taking to the comments section to express their emotions. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Familia!” which in Spanish means family.

Needless to say, the comments section is swamped under the teary-eyed, red heart, and joining hands emoticons. So far the video has been played more than 42 thousand times and the numbers are increasing continuously.

