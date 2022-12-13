Viral video: Artist creates black paint from KFC chicken and peaches, stuns internet

Many of us are KFC lovers and love to indulge in those tasty and crispy chicken pieces with flavourful sauces. While people usually dump chicken bones into waste after eating all the meaty portions, have you ever heard that your KFC chicken can be converted into useful black paint? Yes, you’ve heard it right. A woman recently did this and the video of the same is going viral on the internet. There are no bounds to creativity and it is not just limited to drawing, painting, or making something from waste. This woman, who seems to be an artist herself, shared a clip where she successfully created black paint from leftover chicken bones and peaches.

Shared on Instagram by a user named ‘3d artist Linda’, the video begins with Linda stating that she has been painting with black for a long time but recently could not get her supply of the colour due to market shortage. Following this, she decided to create her own black paint.

As she also shows the process of creating the paint, Linda begins by taking leftover chicken bones from KFC, and peach pits, and burns them till they are completely black. Following this, she filters out the charcoal from the blackened substance and then mixes it with oil to make the paint.

Take a look at the video:

The user added a caption reading, “Let’s make the words BLACKEST paint with KFC.”

As soon as the video was shared, many surprised users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “awesome using the whole animal! nice”, while another user commented, “So, ppl in the comments know nothing about art history is what I’ve read? Because paint used to be made with bones of all kinds as well as plants and dirt, natural paint is biodegradable compared to factory-made.” “Making your own carbon black,” a third user wrote.

So far, the creative video has grabbed several views and has also amassed thousands of likes.

