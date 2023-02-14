No matter how bizarre or weird it may sound, it is still a tradition in several countries to eat live animals as a part of people’s daily lifestyle. From tarantulas to lizards and frogs, food joints in various parts of the world serve these animals and clearly, there are also a lot of customers who actually enjoy it.

Besides street joints, several restaurants also offer a variety of live animals on their menu. Speaking of which, a video of something very similar has presently gone viral and can certainly leave you spooked and shocked. Shared on Twitter, the video is from a Japanese restaurant where a customer was taken aback after he came across an ‘almost alive’ fish on his plate.

The video opens by showing the dish served by the restaurant. While initially it seemed something like fish served with salad, things turned out strange when the customer poked his chopstick at the fish only to watch it open its mouth in response. The fish shockingly opened its mouth and grabbed the chopstick in its teeth. While the customer tried pulling it back, the fish didn’t seem in the mood to let it go.

Take a look:

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

The caption of the video reads, “Fish served at restaurant bites chopsticks.” Meanwhile, social media users also reacted to the video and wrote comments like “That looks incredibly dangerous. I’ve been in the culinary business for over 20 years, and never before have I ever served something living. It’s too much of a Liability and danger. Please make sure your food is cooked thoroughly”, “It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this”, etc.

The video has already gained over 9 million views along with thousands of likes and retweets. Notably, the video was originally shared back in February 2022 by an Instagram user Takahiro.

