Most of us have seen one man single-handedly fight off several individuals in action films. But internet users were left stunned after a video surfaced in which one man can be seen fighting off a group of about 20 individuals. Surprised? Well, so were we. The clip begins with what feels like two groups going up against each other. However, a few seconds later, it comes to light that it’s 20 people versus one. The lone fighter does his best as the group tries to overwhelm him. He struggles to make his way through the mob as they try to tear off his shirt.

Later, the man punches one person in the group so hard that he falls to the ground unconscious. This leads to the fight being called off. The group seems to be in shock after seeing their member fall. The lone fighter then walks away as the mob stares at him.

Watch:

Bro just won a 20 v 1 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/ZTrO6rvjHk — Only The Best Fights! (@2020Fights) August 19, 2022

The clip was shared with the caption, “Bro just won a 20 v 1”. Two devil-faced emojis were also added at the end of the caption. The footage has garnered over 2.5 million views.

One user commented, "All it took was one to send the message." Another wrote, "Boys will be Boys... 101." Some made a joke of the situation and remarked, "Me every night fighting with my feelings for her."

A few users even posted videos of similar fights that had earlier gone viral. Others could not stop comparing it to action films they had witnessed. One person shared a video from the recent blockbuster RRR, where Ram Charan’s character fought off a crowd by himself.

https://twitter.com/Mohan_7552/status/1560859587326066688

Several people joked that the man in the video was “the One” and shared a GIF from the iconic movie The Matrix.

He is the One pic.twitter.com/2nhmboJPX6 — NADIM MALEK 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@nadimmalek06) August 20, 2022



This is not the only video of a fight that has made headlines. Recently, a clip of a bride and groom having a big fight during their wedding grabbed eyeballs. The couple was seen engaging in an intense but playful fight during the ceremony.

Watch:



The video was shot in Nepal, and the fight was part of a wedding ritual.