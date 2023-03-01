The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never fails to wow the internet with the stunning pictures of stars and galaxies that it drops on its official handle. On Tuesday, the American space agency shared a set of photos from its Hubble telescope that left users awestruck. The images had another thing in common apart from being taken by the Hubble telescope- they depict the aftermath of a star’s death in an explosion. “What do all these Hubble images have in common? They show the aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion known as a supernova. In a supernova, a star’s contents fling out into space at speeds of up to 25,000 miles (15,000 to 40,000 km) per second!” NASA wrote in the caption.

All photos show filaments of brightly lit gases against the space and twinkling stars. The first image in the set shows the Veil Nebula/Cygnus Loop, which is situated 2,100 light years from the Earth. The photo shows a stream of pink, purple, yellow and green shining against the black sky. The second image is of the DEM L 190/LMC N 49, a supernova that is situated 17,000 light years from the planet. The third photo shows the yellow, red and greenish hues of the Crab Nebula. The final image is of the Cygnus Loop shockwave. In the photo a ribbon-like structure of glowing orange gas lies horizontally against a black backdrop.

Take a look:

What do all these Hubble images have in common? They show the aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion known as a supernova. In a supernova, a star’s contents fling out into space at speeds of up to 25,000 miles (15,000 to 40,000 km) per second! pic.twitter.com/KC5BHNeSZa — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 27, 2023

The photos left people amazed. “You just can’t beat nature,” wrote one user.

Ya just can’t beat nature — Doraemon (@klwilcoxon1) February 27, 2023

Some also tagged Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and asked if these images were the inspiration behind Windows’ wallpapers?

@BillGates is this where you found the ideas for windows wallpapers back then? — Abhishek (@abhibohraa) February 27, 2023

Others called the photo “magnificent”.

Really magnificent beauty definitely — Joey Whiteside (@JoeyWhiteside19) February 27, 2023

A few people were left “speechless” by the beauty of the images.

I’m almost completely SPEECHLESS. This is much too beautiful, no words can describe… — Chasity Brown (@Chasity22632940) February 28, 2023

“I will always be in awe of the magnificent yet frightening power of the universe”, wrote one person.

I will always be in awe of the magnificent yet frightening power of the universe. — kellyrankingillick@Yahoo.com (@kellycrg10) February 28, 2023



According to NASA, supernova explosions happen when there is a change in the core or centre of a star. The supernova remnants consist of material from the exploded star as well as any interstellar material it captures in its path.