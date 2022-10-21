Viral: Monkey's display of compassion at funeral of his 'human companion' leaves internet teary-eyed

It would be wrong to say that animals don’t have feelings or don’t feel compassion and grief. There have been several instances when videos on social media have shown the grieving side of animals after they lose their companions, children, or their partners. Be it dogs or cats, we have seen both of these animals expressing their feelings, without having to say anything. In a similar instance that has recently grabbed attention, a video has surfaced on the internet where a monkey attended the funeral of a man, who was seemingly his ‘human companion’ and further showed his grief and concern.

According to local people, the deceased used to feed the monkey readily, whenever the primate came to his house and was quite friendly with him. The incident is from Sri Lanka’s Batticaloa. After the man’s demise, many of his family members and friends gathered to pay their last respects before the funeral. However, it was then that the monkey suddenly arrived at the spot and sat next to the deceased’s body.

Initially seated by his feet, the monkey slowly proceeded toward the man’s face and tried checking if he was breathing or not, further making repeated attempts to get his attention. This heartwarming moment left many people emotional and touched.

Later, many also tried to move the animal aside but all in vain as the monkey asserted on remaining beside his ‘companion’ for one last time. After being shared on social media, the video has gone viral and has been loved by many. People were moved by the heartwarming moment between the human and the animal.

While one wrote, “Just goes to prove that animals have emotions & establish strong connections with people who care for them”, another person commented, “Those who think of an animal as just an animal, they must feel after seeing that animals are also hungry for love, they also have feelings like us. There is a feeling of pain in them too.”

Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, the video has so far gained over 80,000 views and more than 2,500 likes.

