Viral meme ‘disappointed fan’ featuring Sarim Akhtar is now a part of Hong Kong Meme Museum

The picture titled ‘Disappointed Fan’ also has Akhtar’s full name Muhammad Sarim Akhtar written on it. The description says ‘This photo features a disappointed cricket fan’

One of the most famous memes of the 21st century is the ‘Disappointed fan’, which is now a part of the Hong Kong Meme Museum. Featuring Sarim Akhtar, who is a fan of the Pakistan cricket team, the rib-tickling meme has now joined the museum which was opened by online platform 9GAG. The news was shared by none other than the meme man Akhtar who posted the update on Twitter.

Akhtar shared a video of the World’s First Meme Museum and tweeted that the video was discovered by his sister.

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

In another tweet, he shared a screenshot from the video wherein his disappointed fan meme can be seen featuring at the museum.

At 0.37 sec you will find this pic.twitter.com/m0kNfPX9TQ — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

The picture titled ‘Disappointed Fan’ also has Akhtar’s full name Muhammad Sarim Akhtar written on it. The description says ‘This photo features a disappointed cricket fan’.

The photograph of Akhtar was clicked during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and Australia when the former team dropped a catch.

Several Twitter users who have enjoyed and shared Akhtar’s meme congratulated him in the comments section of the tweet.

A user called it ‘amazing’ while another one said that the world of memes is incomplete without Akhtar.

That is amazing 😍 — Salman Akhtar 🇵🇰🇵🇸🇹🇷 (@salmans444) July 31, 2021

Memes world is incomplete without you my dear ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NHuTj2YBUN — Faisal Ismail 🇯🇴 🇵🇰 (@FaisalIsmail_PK) August 1, 2021

Although it has been two years since the meme went viral, Akhtar continues to remain popular. A month ago, the ICC shared a tweet on the anniversary of the match and posted Akhtar’s video from the event.

Sharing the ‘disappointed fan’ meme, Somerset Cricket said that one of the greatest internet memes of all times was born in Taunton on the day of the match.