Only a few politicians and leaders across the globe can proudly say that they practice martial arts. And Russian President Vladimir Putin is one such talented personality who possesses stunning techniques in Judo and Taekwondo. Not only this but President Putin was also a black belt holder until he was stripped of his belt after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Moreover, Putin was also removed from the designation of honorary president and ambassador of The International Judo Federation. Now, exactly 10 months after World Taekwondo withdrew the black belt conferred to Putin in 2013, a video of the Russian president practicing Judo has gone viral. In the funny video, the Russian supremo can be seen getting tossed over by a little girl and the internet can’t stop laughing. The internet user’s opinion on the video is honestly the best thing that you will come across today.

The now-viral video was shared by the official Twitter page of History Memes, which claims that the video is about 22 years old and belongs to 2000 when Putin visited Japan. The video opens by showing Putin and the girl, decked in the traditional Judo uniform, standing on the mat while facing each other.

In just a blink of an eye, the little girl put her techniques to best use and tossed the Russian President on the floor. While the crowd burst into cheers, Putin got up in no time and the two, keeping their sportsmen spirit high, bowed to each other. However, what makes the video more hilarious is the fact that Putin can be seen sporting a black belt, which stands above the green belt, worn by that little Japanese girl. While sharing the video, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “Vladimir Putin gets tossed in Judo by a young girl during a 2000 trip to Japan.”

Vladimir Putin gets tossed in Judo by a young girl during a 2000 trip to Japan pic.twitter.com/4QQzz0Rmje — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 25, 2022



As soon as the video was shared online, it started making rounds on the internet. Several users took to the comments section to take a dig at Putin. One user commented, “Can we get her on a plane to Moscow?”

Can we get her on a plane to Moscow ? — Will Willitts 🇺🇦 (@WillWillAFR) December 25, 2022



There were a few who wondered if that was some sort of a demonstration as he didn’t try to defend himself. The user wrote, “He didn’t even try to defend.. was this a demonstration, or was he just that bad?”

He didn’t even try to defend.. was this a demonstration or was he just that bad? — Lesser Obstacle (@lesser_obstacle) December 25, 2022

I feel bad for people that believe he didn’t allow that to happen… The world must be a confusing place… — Tanner Mireault (@TannerMireault) December 25, 2022



Needless to say that the video sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

Rumor has it, that girl went missing & hasn’t been found TO THIS DAY.. pic.twitter.com/G8SxHykSQw — AustinWestmoore (@SirWestmoore) December 25, 2022



Meanwhile, it must be noted that World Taekwondo, cited its motto of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph,” and criticised the Russian military action in Ukraine. It said that the “brutal attacks on innocent lives” violated the sport’s values of respect and tolerance, as per the news agency Reuters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.