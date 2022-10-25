Teachers and students share a very unique relationship. Starting from the kindergarten days of children, teachers continue to nurture students with proper ideology and further leave a long-lasting impact on their lives. While many children are quite scared of their teachers, some also share a very friendly and cordial relationship and are close with their teachers, to whom they can easily look up. One such special teacher-student relationship recently came up on the internet which left several people teary-eyed. In a heartwarming gesture, a woman surprisingly ran into one of her favourite teachers after long 30 years and the moment was a sight to behold.

Notably, it was on an airplane when a woman working on it as a flight attendant bumped into her favourite teacher Ms O’Connell, who taught her in school years back. And yes, this incidentally happened on the day of National Teachers’ Day, as the flight attendant noted in her announcement.

The video shared by Good News Movement shows the emotional woman speaking on the announcement as she calls out her teacher. “Today is National Teacher’s Day so we are supposed to recognise the favourite teachers we have had in our entire lives. I am going to get emotional now, but today I saw my teacher from 1990, Ms O’Connell who is on board the aircraft,” she can be heard saying.

Soon after that, she rushes to her teacher seated on a window seat and hugs her in tears. Her teacher while comforting her student responded by saying, “You made my day.” The video is indeed heartwarming and has already grabbed people’s attention.

Watch the video here:

Flight attendant Lori ran into Ms. O'Connell, her favorite teacher, earlier this month on Intl Teachers' Day. She couldn't help but share how meaningful this teacher was to a plane full of applauding passengers. (📹:vancouver_kthrasher)pic.twitter.com/bzTNSunKEO — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 23, 2022



People took to the comment section and shared appreciative responses to the video. One wrote, “Sharing this one for all my incredible educator colleagues in every education establishment the world over. Always remember how incredible and valuable our work is – we hold up the world!” Another user said, “We all need to be blessed with at least one Mrs O’Connell in our lives …I was lucky to have had a wonderful history teacher called Mrs Buchanan who was passionate for Ancient Egypt – went there years after finishing school and still to this day am fascinated by it all.”

Notably, the video was originally posted by a woman named Keona Thrasher on her Instagram handle. Following this, it was reposted and has won hearts.

