Children are always filled with curiosity, and no form of disability can stop them from exploring the world and engaging with it. Recently, a video showing a visually impaired child’s adorable moment with a firefighter won hearts. The kid can be seen examining a firefighter’s equipment and gear curiously. The firefighter kneels down so that the little one can complete his task. The text appearing in the video stated that the child knows what firefighters do, but it was his first time meeting one.

The caption of the video stated that the firefighter wanted to make sure that the visually-impaired boy also enjoyed the visit and got to understand what it was like to be a fireman.

The video of the fireman inspired many people. Some were also appreciative of the way the firefighter patiently explains each piece of the equipment to the child and allows him the time to learn and discover each piece.

Others commented it was the best thing they had seen in a while. One account wrote, “My heart swells up with pure joy watching this video. THIS is the true nature of humans. Connection. Compassion. Empathy. Don’t ever let the world harden your heart to the point where you forget we are one”.

This is not the only such video to have won hearts in recent days. A clip of visually-challenged boys participating in the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai this year also garnered a lot of appreciation. The clip showed the young boys forming a human pyramid to reach the handi.

On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works. pic.twitter.com/9HowOxtNgI — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 19, 2022



Industrialist Harsh Goenka had shared the footage. Many people lauded the kids for their determination and efforts.

What are your thoughts on the story?

