The internet is full of bizarre videos and they also go viral in no time, leaving social media users baffled and confused. Such videos can be from any corner of the world, whether that be on roads, inside buildings, in public places, and sometimes also from airports and hospitals. One such video has started making rounds on the internet and has grabbed the attention of many. The video shows an innocent man getting confused while being at the airport for the first time and his antics will surely make you go ROFL! The viral video originally came up earlier but continues to catch the internet’s attention time and again.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Tansu Yegen, the video seems to be from an airport. It is not so uncommon for first-timers to get confused at airports. Starting from locating relevant checkpoints to interacting with airport personnel, passengers often get nervous and dominated by the surroundings. The same was the case with the man in the video.

As the clip plays, it begins with the man who can be seen roaming around the security checkpoint, seemingly figuring out on how to proceed further. It was then that he spotted the luggage scanner beside him. Though instead of putting through his baggage, the man himself went inside and came out from the other end.

Watch:

His first time at an airport 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B07b9P3ZbK — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 21, 2022



While his antics look quite hilarious, the security officer on duty observed his actions quietly till he came out from the scanner. Later, he took the man aside and started explaining the entire procedure.

The overall incident was recorded on the airport CCTV camera. The user while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “His first time at an airport.”

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section to share their reactions. Some also lauded the security officer’s calm behaviour while dealing with the passenger. A user wrote, “This isn’t funny. This actually saved his life. The guard was a med student and saw a mass on his lung and they were able to operate in time. Did the operation right there in the executive lounge. God works in mysterious ways”, while another one wrote, “at first I was like it’s just the first time since he went around, but when bro went through it I died.”

The video has also amassed millions of views alongside several likes and retweets.

