Violent protests in Ecuador caused by fuel price rise are ending - President

World Reuters Oct 04, 2019 06:12:24 IST

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) - Protests caused by the elimination of fuel subsidies are ending, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday, after their removal sparked the Andean oil producer's worst civil unrest in years.

"The areas of violence are being controlled almost totally," he told reporters in the coastal city of Guayaquil, praising the armed forces and police for restoring order.

(Reporting by Yury Garcia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)

