Violent clashes continue in Germany as left wing protesters clash with police over conviction of neo-Nazis attacker

For the second consecutive night, left-wing protesters and police clashed in Leipzig, Germany, in response to the sentencing of a woman convicted of vigilante attacks against neo-Nazis.

Protesters in Leipzig erected roadblocks, set fires, and threw stones at police officers, leading to confrontations and unrest, according to police reports.

The woman, known as Lina E, was sentenced to five years in prison but was released on bail pending an appeal since she had already been in detention since 2020.

Despite an earlier ban on the protest in the city, which was Lina E’s former place of study, approximately 1,500 people defied the ban and gathered. Reuters news agency reported that about one-third of the protesters were prone to violence, as stated by a police spokesperson.

The violent clashes on Saturday followed similar incidents the previous night, where hundreds of individuals ignited street bonfires and hurled stones at police vehicles from buildings.

Lina E was considered a prominent figure in a far-left group responsible for carrying out a brutal and prolonged campaign of violence against the extreme right, including assaults using hammers, iron bars, and baseball bats.

Following Lina E’s guilty verdict, far-left protests erupted in multiple cities, with police becoming targets of bottle-throwing, fireworks, and baseball bat attacks.

In addition to Lina E, three other men who were convicted alongside her also received prison sentences on Wednesday.

The decision to release Lina E after two-and-a-half years in custody has sparked outrage among some Germans who believe it sends a message that violence against the extreme right is acceptable.

Lina E, reportedly unwell, has been required to surrender her identification card and passport while awaiting the outcome of her appeal.

(With inputs from agency)

