Video: Workers in Thailand left dangling from 26th floor after woman cuts rope

Colonel Pongjak Preechakarunpong, the Chief of the Pak Kret police, said the woman has been arrested for attempted murder and property destruction charges.

A woman in Thailand left two painters dangling from the 26th floor after she allegedly cut the rope that supported them. The painters were working on a high-rise condominium.

The 34-year-old woman cut the rope as she was angry for not being informed about the workers beforehand. The footage of both the painters nearly hanging for life has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral clip, two men can be seen trying to balance themselves and making efforts to get back to safety.

One of the workers, Song, a resident of Myanmar, said he was lowering himself along with the other two workers from the 32 floor when all of a sudden they realised they were unstable. They immediately called for help.

On seeing the workers dangling from the condo, a nearby resident Praphaiwan Setsing and her husband immediately swung into action and pulled them to safety

The woman who had cut the rope initially denied the allegation but when the rope was sent for a fingerprint and DNA analysis by the police, she confessed to the crime.

The authorities did not confirm the reason behind the woman's action . However, according to local media reports, the woman was angry that no one had informed her about the workers and when she saw them painting outside, she was agitated. She did not see the announcement made by the condo’s management also.

If the charges levied on the woman are proved, she can face around 20 years of imprisonment.