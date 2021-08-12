While the viral video has left a few social media users confused, some believe that it could have been dropped by a bird

In an unusual incident, a fish was spotted falling out of the sky and slamming into a parked vehicle. This bizarre footage from Virginia in the US that was captured by a home security camera is currently going viral.

Unable to believe what had happened, the car owner checked his security camera footage to understand how the damage happened to his car.

Meanwhile, the house owner, identified as Carlos Maldonado, initially refused to believe his neighbours who informed him about the incident. Later, when Maldonado checked his security footage, he was shocked to see that indeed a fish had fallen from the sky.

“The car was parked. A claim was already pending on another part of the car that got damaged, and then the fish fell from the sky and bent the spoiler. The neighbours said it sounded like a gunshot and they came over to investigate and saw the fish and knocked on our door. We said 'Yeah right, a fish fell from the sky?" Maldonado told ViralHog. Watch the video here:

The security footage clearly captures a fish falling down from the sky on the parked car before hitting the lawn.

Further in his statement, Maldonado asserted that only after checking the video that he believed that the fish fell from the sky and hit his car. He then had to call StateFarm, an insurance company, and make another claim related to his car. Maldonado was also glad that he had a video to prove this new story.

Since being shared online, this video has left people confused and scratching their heads while others feel that the fish could have been dropped by a bird.