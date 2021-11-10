Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here

Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir owns a successful chain of restaurants known as ‘CZN Burak’ or the ‘Smiling Chef’

The internet is filled with extraordinary videos of people attempting larger-than-life tasks and trying to break records. One such video that has caught the eye of viewers and has now gone viral on the internet is Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir’s recent cooking video.

The video, shared on Instagram by chef Ozdemir, shows him in the middle of a vast Dubai desert, lighting an enormous skillet. The chef has set up the skillet on bricks and brings wood to light the pan in the middle of an extreme atmosphere.

Ozdemir then lights fire to heat the huge utensil and pours tons of oil into the pan. After the pan heats up, Ozdemir, along with his two friends, adds colorful fryums in the pan.

The colorful fryums are cooked within seconds and Ozdemir gives his viewers a close glimpse of the perfectly fried fryums.

Watch the video here.

The short clip is proof of how wonderfully talented this famous Turkish chef is as he manages to cook a humongous quantity of fryums with such perfection.

The video has gained over 98 million views till now. Ozdemir’s extraordinary feat has also fetched him 29.4 million followers along with 5.4 million likes on the video.

Ozdemir owns a successful chain of restaurants known as ‘CZN Burak’ or the ‘Smiling Chef’.

This is not the first time the Turkish chef has been in the news for his cooking skills. His interesting and experimental cooking videos have been famous on Instagram for quite some time now. Recently, he had shared a video where he recreated Dubai’s high-rise Burj khalifa through a butternut squash.