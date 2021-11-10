Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here
Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir owns a successful chain of restaurants known as ‘CZN Burak’ or the ‘Smiling Chef’
The internet is filled with extraordinary videos of people attempting larger-than-life tasks and trying to break records. One such video that has caught the eye of viewers and has now gone viral on the internet is Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir’s recent cooking video.
The video, shared on Instagram by chef Ozdemir, shows him in the middle of a vast Dubai desert, lighting an enormous skillet. The chef has set up the skillet on bricks and brings wood to light the pan in the middle of an extreme atmosphere.
Ozdemir then lights fire to heat the huge utensil and pours tons of oil into the pan. After the pan heats up, Ozdemir, along with his two friends, adds colorful fryums in the pan.
The colorful fryums are cooked within seconds and Ozdemir gives his viewers a close glimpse of the perfectly fried fryums.
The short clip is proof of how wonderfully talented this famous Turkish chef is as he manages to cook a humongous quantity of fryums with such perfection.
The video has gained over 98 million views till now. Ozdemir’s extraordinary feat has also fetched him 29.4 million followers along with 5.4 million likes on the video.
Ozdemir owns a successful chain of restaurants known as ‘CZN Burak’ or the ‘Smiling Chef’.
This is not the first time the Turkish chef has been in the news for his cooking skills. His interesting and experimental cooking videos have been famous on Instagram for quite some time now. Recently, he had shared a video where he recreated Dubai’s high-rise Burj khalifa through a butternut squash.
also read
Indian Army jawan embarks on 2800-km journey on foot to raise COVID-19 vaccine awareness
The jawan, who has been identified as Balamurugan, begun a journey on 16 October from Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram town to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city
Watch: Man creates job application by grooving to 'I Will Survive'; gets flooded with offers for innovative style
Jaye Beech, a marketing professional, had lost his job during the pandemic, and while most people have taken to platforms like LinkedIn to find vacancies, Beech had a unique idea to search jobs
Video: Workers in Thailand left dangling from 26th floor after woman cuts rope
Colonel Pongjak Preechakarunpong, the Chief of the Pak Kret police, said the woman has been arrested for attempted murder and property destruction charges.