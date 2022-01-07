World

Video of Quebec influencers' maskless party onboard flight goes viral, irks Canadian PM

The video clip was captured when the passengers were heading to Mexico from Montreal for a New Year's Eve holiday.

FP Trending January 07, 2022 15:35:14 IST
Video of Quebec influencers' maskless party onboard flight goes viral, irks Canadian PM

File image of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. AP

Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world, a video of maskless Quebec influencers partying inside the Canadian airline has gone viral, inviting sharp criticisms.

In the clip, the influencers can be seen smoking, drinking and dancing in the aisle. The video clip was captured when the passengers were heading to Mexico from Montreal for a New Year's Eve holiday. The controversial chartered party flight was organised by James William Awad.

Watch the video here

As the maskless party went viral, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra along with public safety ministers ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau also reacted to the video clip claiming its a slap in the face of Canadian citizens who have religiously followed the COVID guidelines since the start of the pandemic. Trudeau added that he was ‘extremely frustrated’ watching the video.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said while addressing reporters.

As per Global News, Sunwing Airlines canceled the return tickets of the influencers scheduled for 5 January after they refused to accept the terms and conditions of the airline. Following this, other airlines also denied them a flight home.

Air Transat refused to bring the influencers back to Canada, saying that they were making the decision to ensure the safety of both their passengers and crew.

The social media users supported the move by the airlines and slammed the influencers for their carelessness.

‘Make them walk back’, commented a Twitter user

“Its not their private jet”, wrote another.

A user demanded to put the passengers on a no-fly list.

A Twitter user expressed his concern over the safety of the crew.

Another user said that he will only travel by Air Transat, Sunwing  and Air Canada.

What do you think about the video?

Updated Date: January 07, 2022 15:35:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Amid COVID-19 surge, Centre asks eight states/UTs to enhance testing and strengthen hospital preparedness
India

Amid COVID-19 surge, Centre asks eight states/UTs to enhance testing and strengthen hospital preparedness

The letter was issued as the country reported single-day rise of over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases after around 49 days and cases of Omicron variant increased to 961

US reports more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, sets global record
World

US reports more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, sets global record

The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing 'almost a vertical increase' in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away

Delhi's coronavirus cases jump 38% in one day, highest spike in over six months
India

Delhi's coronavirus cases jump 38% in one day, highest spike in over six months

According to the health ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country so far of which Maharashtra tops the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases)