Video of Quebec influencers' maskless party onboard flight goes viral, irks Canadian PM

Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world, a video of maskless Quebec influencers partying inside the Canadian airline has gone viral, inviting sharp criticisms.

In the clip, the influencers can be seen smoking, drinking and dancing in the aisle. The video clip was captured when the passengers were heading to Mexico from Montreal for a New Year's Eve holiday. The controversial chartered party flight was organised by James William Awad.

En rappel, cette vidéo durant le party où on la voir fumer en plein vol : pic.twitter.com/tuX8NnKUdA — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 6, 2022

As the maskless party went viral, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra along with public safety ministers ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau also reacted to the video clip claiming its a slap in the face of Canadian citizens who have religiously followed the COVID guidelines since the start of the pandemic. Trudeau added that he was ‘extremely frustrated’ watching the video.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said while addressing reporters.

As per Global News, Sunwing Airlines canceled the return tickets of the influencers scheduled for 5 January after they refused to accept the terms and conditions of the airline. Following this, other airlines also denied them a flight home.

Air Transat refused to bring the influencers back to Canada, saying that they were making the decision to ensure the safety of both their passengers and crew.

2/2 We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority. — Air Transat (@airtransat) January 5, 2022

The social media users supported the move by the airlines and slammed the influencers for their carelessness.

