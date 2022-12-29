Video of man narrowly escaping death goes viral, internet calls it 'Final Destination voodoo'

Time and again, the internet has brought forth incidents where people narrowly escaped death. And therefore such videos never fail to send chills down your bones, making it one of the craziest viral content on the internet. It won’t be wrong to say that accidents don’t arrive with a warning sign and can take place at any moment at any time. With that being said, once again the internet has brought forth an incident of a man narrowly escaping a major mishap, which gives a perfect example of how important it is to keep your eyes and ears open always. The video of the man coming face to face with death is going viral on the internet and has left several social media users stunned. In what appears like a scene straight out of Final Destination, a man in a bid to try and avoid a tree branch falling on him falls in its path, instead of going away. The video is a sharp reminder that mishaps are lurking everywhere.

The viral video is CCTV footage and was shared by a Twitter meme page called Lance on 28 December, with the caption, “How you dive into harm’s way.” The chilling video opens by showing a man standing in the backyard of presumably his own house. While his back is facing his CCTV, his pet dog can also be seen standing next to him. And the two are completely oblivious to what is about to come for them. After the video opens and in no time the CCTV records an enormous branch falling on the ground. Upon sensing the same, the man can be seen running to escape with his full energy. However, he slips and falls on the ground, just when the sharp end of the tree branch gets into the soil, a few inches away from him. The video shows that towards the end, the man stands up in complete shock.

How you dive into harms way pic.twitter.com/scH40KfSHT — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022



While the video doesn’t have audio, it is believed that the tree branch fell due to heavy rains, which is also the reason why the man slipped. As soon as the video was shared online, it instantly started making rounds on the internet. Several users took to the comments section to express their shocks. One user commented, “That’s some Final Destination voodoo.”

That’s some Final Destination voodoo — Lamps (@EricLampaert) December 29, 2022



The video even sparked a meme fest in the comment section as one person wrote “Branch missed him by three inches, I would have been so scared”.

Branch missed him by tree inches, I wood have been so scared — Stanton (@WearsMySupaSuit) December 28, 2022

1 foot away from pic.twitter.com/3y10NElgUS — Torchi (@OhSoGodLike) December 28, 2022

Remind me of that one episode 😂 pic.twitter.com/vry9EKbSTB — Kevin Bush (@k_bush9) December 28, 2022



So far, the video has been played more than 2 million times and has garnered over 33,000 likes.

