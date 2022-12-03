Video of Bill Gates dancing his heart out at 1995 Microsoft Windows launch party goes viral; watch

The era of the internet is definitely a place for every kind of hidden gem if we dig around properly. While we usually find different kinds of funny as well as informative videos on social media, there are some instances when we come upon some old videos that not only make us nostalgic, but also leave us surprised. One such video has now started making rounds on the internet and it features none other than billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the 1995 launch party of Microsoft Windows. And guess what? Bill Gates, along with other top executives of the company like Steve Ballmer, was captured dancing his heart out on the stage.

Shared by a Twitter page named ‘Lost in History’, the video will definitely win your heart. As the clip opens, it shows Gates along with the other employees moving and dancing around on the stage as they seem in quite a jolly mood. Using his hands to cheer others and show off some of his moves, Gates also tries to sing in line with the song in the background.

Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party 🕺🏻🖥 pic.twitter.com/3bzSVqSRVM — Lost in History (@LIHpics) September 29, 2022

The nearly three-decade-old video has taken the internet by storm once again and left several social media users overjoyed. Many reshared the video and also added their reactions in the comment section. One wrote, “Bill, the typical ‘nerd’ guy!! That’s how any launch should be like, a Celebration of the efforts of the company!!! Not some bland graphical solo presentation”, while another person commented, “Next time I see this cringe type of dance party, I’m going to invest in whatever it is they’re selling.”

Bill, the typical ‘nerd’ guy!! That’s how any launch should be like, a Celebration of the efforts of the company!!! Not some bland graphical solo presentation — Surya Teja (@suryatejavala) September 29, 2022

A third user wrote, "I loved this era lol. Back when tech was fun." Meanwhile, some also shared the full version of the video and praised the energy of the executives.

"We're all going to be Billionaires" — Phil Whitener (@whiphi_ind) September 30, 2022

This brraks it down for you - https://t.co/HPsgZyMOPx — Crystal Earwood (@crystal_earwood) September 30, 2022

Apple should have used this clip as an advertising tools implying: "Microsoft is for mentals, Apple is for artists." — Bobby Rossi (@BobbyRossi3) September 30, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed over 6 million times and has amassed more than 7,000 likes and several comments.

