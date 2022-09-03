Video of 22-month-old toddler saying 'hi' to every passenger will win your heart

Well, this is because the little one is greeting every passenger he comes across on his way to his seat

Adorable baby videos are a massive hit on the internet. Coming across one of those videos, users can’t help but hit the like button that makes it go crazy viral. Continuing the trajectory, the internet has yet again brought forth a cute baby video, which will instantly etch its mark in your heart. A sweet video of a toddler boarding a flight has become a source of joy for millions of users. Wondering why? Well, this is because the little one is greeting every passenger he comes across on his way to his seat. The video has caught the attention of internet users and chances are really high that it will bring a smile to your face too.

The now-viral video was shared by Keli Nelson, who is the mother of a 22-month-old boy. While posting the video on her Instagram account, Keli wrote in the caption, “Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!” and ended it with hashtags like, “good news movement, and spread the love”. The video opens by showing a toddler following his elder brother to reach his designated seat on a flight. While walking forward, the young boy can be seen waving his hand and saying “Hi,” to every passenger he comes across on his way. In awe of his cuteness, all the passengers can be seen replying back with a “hi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli Nielson (@kellijnielson)



Leaving a smile on millions of users, the video is constantly creating a buzz on the internet. While claiming that the video made their day, several people couldn’t help but praise his cuteness. One user commented, “Fantastic… if we all had a little bit of the little boy.. the world would be so much nicer.” Another commented, “Oh my goodness Sooooooo cute!! We should all be like this.” “OMG I just want to give him a big hug,” remarked one individual. Another wished his sweetness to be “contagious” and wrote, “This kid epitomizes how everyone in this world should be treating one another GOD continues to bless Him with Health Happiness, and this positive radiant energy and attitude. Hopefully, it’s contagious.” So far the video has been played more than 1.5 million times and has garnered over 110,000 likes.

