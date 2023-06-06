'Victory' to Iran? Tehran unveils 'Fattah', first home-made hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran showed the world its first-ever domestically-manufactured hypersonic ballistic missile ‘Fattah’ at a grand ceremony on Tuesday.

This announcement is likely to increase Western concerns regarding Tehran’s missile capabilities.

During a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and commanders of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, Iranian state media released images of the missile named Fattah.

Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards’ aerospace force, stated through Iranian state media that the precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and possesses the ability to penetrate all defense shields.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at least five times the speed of sound and follow complex trajectories, making them challenging to intercept. Last year, Iran claimed to have developed a hypersonic ballistic missile capable of maneuvering within and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Iran’s state TV reported that the Fattah missile is capable of targeting advanced anti-missile systems of adversaries and represents a significant advancement in missile technology. It specifically mentioned bypassing the United States’ and Israel’s advanced anti-ballistic missile systems, including Israel’s Iron Dome.

The state TV further noted that Fattah can achieve speeds equivalent to Mach 14, approximately 15,000 km/h.

Despite opposition from the United States and Europe, the Islamic Republic has expressed its intention to continue advancing its defensive missile program. However, some Western military analysts caution that Iran occasionally exaggerates its missile capabilities.

The concerns surrounding Iran’s ballistic missiles played a role in the decision made by former U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, Trump reinstated sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to resume nuclear activities that had been prohibited under the agreement. This development reignited fears among the United States, Europe, and Israel that Iran might be pursuing nuclear weapons, despite Iran consistently denying such intentions.

Efforts to salvage the nuclear deal through indirect talks between Tehran and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden have been at a standstill since September of last year.

Israel, a country that is not recognized by the Islamic Republic, opposes the international community’s attempts to revive Iran’s nuclear agreement. Israel has long maintained its stance of considering military action if diplomatic efforts fail.

