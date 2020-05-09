Victory in Europe Day is observed on 8 May and marks the day in 1945 when Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Germany. The move brought an end to the war in Europe.

UK held a two-minute silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall led the event to honour the men and women who served during World War II.

VE Day marks the end of armed conflict in Europe only. The war went on in Japan till August of the same year with the country celebrating 15 August as Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

The Buckingham Palace shared a post on Twitter with Queen Elizabeth II’s recollections of the VE Day celebrations. “I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief,” the Queen said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement calling for Britishers to show "same spirit of national endeavour" during the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron held the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier laid wreaths at Berlin's Memorial to the Victims of War and Dictatorship.

VE Day is celebrated in Europe in a number of ways. Street parties are held and there are community gatherings too. Armed Forces show their acknowledgement as well. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of events are not taking place this year.

