‘Very promising’: Elon Musk praises Indian-American lawmaker running for 2024 US Presidential election

Indian-American legislator Vivek Ramaswamy has got an endorsement from billionaire Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO said that Ramaswamy, who has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the Republican race for the 2024 US presidential polls, is a very promising candidate.

“He is a very promising candidate,” Musk said on X (formerly Twitter) while referring to Ramaswamy’s interview with popular journalist Tucker Carlson.

Ramaswamy spoke about the “void” he is trying to fill in the politics of the United States in the 45-minute interview. He was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents who had immigrated to the US from Kerala, India.