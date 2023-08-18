‘Very promising’: Elon Musk praises Indian-American lawmaker running for 2024 US Presidential election
The Tesla CEO said that Ramaswamy, who has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the Republican race for the 2024 US presidential polls, is a very promising candidate.
Indian-American legislator Vivek Ramaswamy has got an endorsement from billionaire Elon Musk.
The Tesla CEO said that Ramaswamy, who has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the Republican race for the 2024 US presidential polls, is a very promising candidate.
“He is a very promising candidate,” Musk said on X (formerly Twitter) while referring to Ramaswamy’s interview with popular journalist Tucker Carlson.
He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd
Related Articles
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023
Ramaswamy spoke about the “void” he is trying to fill in the politics of the United States in the 45-minute interview. He was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents who had immigrated to the US from Kerala, India.
also read
Vivek Ramaswamy sets deadline for supporting Taiwan after which he would let China invade it
GOP candidate Ramaswamy set a deadline of 2028, the year till which the US will try to acquire "semiconductor independence” under his presidency, following which the country will stop involving in China's affairs in terms of Taiwan
How Vivek Ramaswamy is winning over Donald Trump supporters
With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, Vivek Ramaswamy is delicately working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and would be a better 2024 candidate and president than Donald Trump
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says China is 'biggest threat' against US
Ramaswamy said that he would go for a 'total de-coupling' with China and ban most US companies from doing business in Beijing