Venice council hall flooded minutes after rejecting climate change bill; pictures of room go viral on social media

Veneto's regional council, located on Venice's Grand Canal, was flooded for the first time in its history on Tuesday night, just minutes after it rejected a bill to tackle alarming changes in the climate.

According to a report by The Guardian, on Tuesday night, when the climate change bill was being debated by the councilors, Venice experienced its worst flooding since 1966.

As per a Facebook post by Andrea Zanoni, the deputy chairman of the council’s environment committee, the room got flooded just two minutes after the bill was rejected.

His post also accompanied pictures of the flooded room, which are now all over the social media. His post read, "Ironically, the chamber was flooded two minutes after the majority parties rejected our proposals to tackle climate change."

The historic Italian city has been brought to its knees this week for the first time in 50 years by the highest tides. Venice was braced on a Sunday for an unprecedented third major flooding in less than a week.

The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to tackle the devastation.

Residents whose houses have been hit are eligible for up to 5,000 euros in immediate government aid, while restaurant and shop owners can receive up to 20,000 euros and apply for more later.

Most of the city's cash machines were no longer working because of the water, making life even more difficult for tourists and Venetians.

Older residents who remember the infamous "acqua alta" of 1966, when the water rose to a level of 1.94 metres, say they have not seen such frequent flooding before.

This is how Venice looks right now:

We’ve known Venice could disappear in our lifetimes, or in our children’s lifetimes. We knew this could happen - and now it is happening. It’s hard not to despair... pic.twitter.com/8HVTWUL8uo — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) November 16, 2019

Venice braces for an unprecedented third major flood in less than a week, with sea water due to swamp the already devastated historic city where authorities have declared a state of emergency https://t.co/dtd8kFYBU0 pic.twitter.com/ztBzzqdoma — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 17, 2019

With inputs from AFP

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.