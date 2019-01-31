Venezuela's PDVSA struggles to discharge some fuel imports - board member

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run PDVSA is facing problems discharging some tankers carrying imported fuel because new U.S. sanctions are making it difficult to complete payments, a member of the company's board told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, PDVSA will insist the fuel cargoes are discharged and will try to find a way to pay for them, the board member Wills Rangel told Reuters. Rangel also heads the PDVSA labour union.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

