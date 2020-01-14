Venezuela's Parra rejects U.S. sanctions against legislators - statement

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan government-backed lawmaker Luis Parra on Monday rejected U.S. sanctions against himself and six allies who this month were declared the new leaders of congress after troops blocked opposition legislators from entering parliament.

