Venezuela's Maduro says Norway talks sought 'peaceful agenda' with opposition

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that two of his envoys went to Norway this week to begin "exploration" into a dialogue with the opposition to "build a peaceful agenda."

The South American country was plunged into a deep power struggle in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido invoked the country's constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

