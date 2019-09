CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will not travel to New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

In a speech, Maduro said Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez would represent Venezuela at the meeting. Maduro attended the U.N. meeting last year.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen)

