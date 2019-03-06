Venezuela's Maduro says he will defeat opposition

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he would defeat a "crazed minority" determined to destabilise the country in his first public comments since opposition leader Juan Guaido defied him by returning home on Monday.

Maduro, during a ceremony to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez, called on supporters to attend "anti-imperialist" demonstrations on March 9, coinciding with an opposition march announced by Guaido.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

