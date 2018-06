CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday named Delcy Rodriguez, the head of the Constituent Assembly, as executive vice president, replacing Tareck El Aissami.

El Aissami will become Industry and National Production Minister, Maduro said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago; writing by Angus Berwick, editing by G Crosse)

