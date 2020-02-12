DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Full Results

00

seats

(00 to win)

INC+

00 win + leads

BJP

00 win + leads

AJSU

00 win + leads

OTH

00 win + leads

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Venezuela's Guaido says he has arrived in his country following international tour

World Reuters Feb 12, 2020 03:11:01 IST

Venezuelas Guaido says he has arrived in his country following international tour

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday wrote on Twitter that he has arrived in his country after travelling in North America and Europe.

(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 03:11:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores