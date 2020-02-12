Venezuela's Guaido says he has arrived in his country following international tour

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday wrote on Twitter that he has arrived in his country after travelling in North America and Europe.

(Reporting by Sarah Kinosian)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.