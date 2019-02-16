Venezuela's Guaido asks Citibank to freeze gold swap with Maduro: lawmaker

CARACAS (Reuters) - The team of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is asking Citibank not to claim gold that was put up as collateral for a loan to the government of President Nicolas Maduro in a swap expiring in March, lawmaker Angel Alvarado said on Friday.

Investment bank and financial services company Citigroup, which owns Citibank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States and close to 50 countries around the world have recognised Guaido as the country's legitimate leader.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)

