Venezuela's deputy U.N. military attache backs Guaido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's deputy U.N. military attache, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, said in a video on social media that he has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton highlighted Chirinos' announcement in a note posted on Twitter on Wednesday but misidentified him as the military attache to the United Nations.

"Venezuela's military attache to the United Nations, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, has announced his official recognition of Juan Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela," Bolton said in his note.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he was not aware of any notifications from the Venezuelan U.N. mission on changes to its delegation.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish and Sonya Hepinstall)

