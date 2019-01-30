Venezuela top court freezes Guaido's accounts, imposes travel ban

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's Supreme Court imposed a travel ban and financial restrictions on self-declared interim president Juan Guaido on Tuesday, including freezing his bank accounts, the president of the court said.

