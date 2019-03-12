You are here:
Venezuela suspends school, business activities on Tuesday - minister

World Reuters Mar 12, 2019 04:06:19 IST

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is suspending school and business activities on Tuesday amid a continuing power blackout, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a televised broadcast on Monday.

That is the third such cancellation since power went out last week.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 04:06:19 IST

