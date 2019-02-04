Venezuela slams Donald Trump for suggesting military intervention to oust Nicolas Maduro's regime

Caracas: Venezuela on Sunday slammed United States President Donald Trump for saying that US military intervention was under consideration to oust the President Nicolas Maduro regime.

TASS news agency quoted Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez while addressing the media, as saying, "We don’t accept these statements by the US president," she said at a briefing for Russian journalists.

"The hidden motive behind them is the desire to get hold of Venezuela’s rich resources," Rodriguez added.

The remarks by the Venezuelan Vice President came after Trump in an interview to CBS News stated that deploying US armed forces was an "option" to put a quick end to the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela. "Certainly, it's something that's on the - it's an option," Trump said.

Terming the 2018 Presidential elections in Venezuela as rigged and blaming Maduro for initiating a humanitarian crisis in the nation, Trump said he had declined a meeting with the Venezuelan leader "a number of months ago."

"I've turned it down because we're very far along in the process," he said.

"I would say this. I decided at the time, no, because so many really horrible things have been happening in Venezuela when you look at that country."

"That was the wealthiest country of all in that part of the world, which is a very important part of the world. And now you look at the poverty, and you look at the anguish, and you look at the crime and you look at all of the things happening," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said that Venezuela is capable enough in dealing with the current political crisis and it will end the turmoil soon without seeking any foreign interference within its state affairs.

"Sovereignty is not a subject for discussion, sovereignty is what must be defended," she said.

The ongoing political turmoil in the country began after opposition candidate and National Assembly leader Jaun Guaido declared himself to be interim head of the country. Many countries, especially the European Union, have demanded that Maduro call for early re-election in the country; or in either case, Guaido would be declared the legitimate head of the state.

