Venezuela orders arrest of opposition leader Borges over drone incident

World Reuters Aug 09, 2018 02:06:30 IST

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of opposition leader Julio Borges, the former president of Congress, for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro with exploding drones at a rally over the weekend.

Maduro said in a broadcast on Tuesday night that Borges was living in neighbouring Colombia.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 02:06 AM

