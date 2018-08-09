Venezuela orders arrest of opposition leader Borges over drone incident

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of opposition leader Julio Borges, the former president of Congress, for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro with exploding drones at a rally over the weekend.

Maduro said in a broadcast on Tuesday night that Borges was living in neighbouring Colombia.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Tom Brown)

