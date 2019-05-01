Sponsored by

Venezuela National Guard vehicle runs over protesters in Caracas: Reuters TV

World Reuters May 01, 2019

Venezuela National Guard vehicle runs over protesters in Caracas: Reuters TV

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan National Guard vehicle ran over protesters outside a military base in Caracas, who were throwing stones and hitting vehicles with sticks after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on members of the military to rise up, Reuters television images showed.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 00:10:00 IST

