Venezuela begins releasing jailed opposition activists

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Friday it has begun freeing groups of opposition activists who were jailed for their involvement in protests against leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

A group of opposition activists including former mayor Daniel Ceballos were present at a televised meeting called by the Constituent Assembly, an all-powerful legislature made up of ruling Socialist Party loyalists.

(Reporting by Caracas Newsroom, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.