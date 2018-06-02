You are here:
Venezuela begins releasing jailed opposition activists

World Reuters Jun 02, 2018 00:07:03 IST

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Friday it has begun freeing groups of opposition activists who were jailed for their involvement in protests against leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

A group of opposition activists including former mayor Daniel Ceballos were present at a televised meeting called by the Constituent Assembly, an all-powerful legislature made up of ruling Socialist Party loyalists.

(Reporting by Caracas Newsroom, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 00:07 AM

