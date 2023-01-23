Vatican probes pastor for lockdown ‘sex party’ in London church; accused had killed self over child abuse allegation

London: The Vatican has ordered an inquiry, being led by the Archbishop of Liverpool against late pastor Michael McCoy for organising a sex party in an empty cathedral during lockdown.

As per the reports, the information came out when the catholic bossed were investigating the resignation of Robert Byrne, the former Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.

It turned out that McCoy who was going to take up Bryne’s position as dean of the church allegedly convinced a lot of worshippers to join the ‘sex’ party at his private lodging in December 2020, at the time when no public gathering was permitted.

According to reports, scores of people have come forward to testify against McCoy’s party as soon as the information was made public.

The Sunday Times quoted a diocese source as saying: “Several complaints were made by people of the diocese after it was discovered that a sex party was being held in the priests’ residential quarters adjacent to Newcastle Cathedral.”

Another source from the church said the cathedral had become a laughing stock.

McCoy died by suicide at the age of 57 in 2021 four days after getting to know that Northumbria police is investigating his role in a child sexual abuse case from before.

He had been chosen as the dean by Byrne to succeed the well-liked Father Dermott Donnelly, the older brother of TV host Declan Donnelly, in 2019.

After become unwell, Father Donnelly passed away in July 2022. Byrne resigned as bishop in December, saying worshippers his position “had become too great a burden”.

Meanwhile, there is no evidence suggesting that Bryne attended the ‘sex’ party.

“My own discernment has prompted me to accept that I now feel unable to continue serving the people of the diocese in the way that I would like,” he wrote in a letter to clergy, which he read at Newcastle’s St Mary’s Cathedral.

He was hired in 2019, having previously worked as an auxiliary in the Birmingham archdiocese and as the Oxford Oratory’s provost from 1993 to 2011.

In a letter obtained by the Sunday Times, Malcolm McMahon, the archbishop of Liverpool, who is overseeing the investigation into Byrne’s resignation and is in charge of running the diocese while Byrne’s replacement is chosen,

stated that the pope’s advisors had asked him to write “an in-depth report into the events leading up to Bishop Byrne’s resignation.”

The diocese has been the subject of a “unscheduled safeguarding audit” by the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) since last week.

According to CSSA CEO Steve Ashley, the organisation is autonomous and independent. The investigation’s scope, he stated, “would examine any known abuses, alleged abuses, safeguarding issues, and the overall safeguarding culture of the diocese.”

The scope of the investigation would examine any documented or alleged abuses, safeguarding concerns, and the diocese’s overall safeguarding culture, Ashley continued.

“There should be no question that we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping people safe, and this includes assessing the safeguarding culture in Hexham and Newcastle,” said Nazir Afzal, the former top prosecutor for the north-west of England and chair of the CSSA.

The diocese stated that it willingly submitted a referral to the CSSA and the Charities Commission and that it would “continue to work effectively and expeditiously with both organisations, learning where it needs to, not from rumour and misinformation, but from the facts and evidence offered.”

The statement continued by saying that the church “remains fully committed to safeguarding as an intrinsic component of the life and the mission of the church.”

