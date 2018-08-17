Vatican expresses 'shame and sorrow' over U.S. grand jury report on abuse

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican, in its first response to a damning report by a U.S. grand jury on sexual abuse of children by priests in Pennsylvania, on Thursday expressed "shame and sorrow".

The grand jury on Tuesday released the findings of the largest-ever investigation of sex abuse in the U.S. Catholic Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella and Steve Scherer)

